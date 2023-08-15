World Cambodia finds 2,000 of war-era explosives buried at high school The Cambodian Mine Action Centre (CMAC) on August 14 announced that their experts have discovered more than 2,000 pieces of war-era unexploded ordance (UXO) buried in a school campus in Kratie province.

World Indonesia: Lower coffee production forecast due to El Niño Drought caused by El Niño is likely to further reduce the coffee production of Indonesia after excessive rains dragged down output to its lowest in more than a decade, driving global prices to all-time highs.

World British Library keeps valuable items showing history of Vietnam-UK relations Although the Vietnamese collection at the British Library (BL) in the UK is quite small, it's actually very important, showing that the relations between the two countries had shaped long before their official diplomatic relations were set up in 1973, according to Dr. Annabel Teh Gallop, Lead Curator for Southeast Asia at the library.