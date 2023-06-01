Balinese officials say unlicensed tour operators and scooter hire agencies will be targeted.(Photo:abc.net.au)

Jakarta (VNA) - Authorities in Bali, Indonesia, will distribute a list of "dos and don'ts" for visitors arriving at the tourist island, and warn that they will cancel visas of disrespectful tourists.



The move comes in response to a string of incidents involving foreigners behaving inappropriately or breaching visa conditions, with more than 130 deportations in the first five months of this year.



In a circular issued for government agencies on the tourist island, Governor Wayan Koster signed off on 12 "dos" and eight "don'ts" for international tourists.



The Governor said that now for the first time, climbing holy trees or posing naked at cultural or religious sites is being clearly spelled out as prohibited under guidelines that apply across the whole island. The rules aim to restore "quality and dignity" to Bali's tourism sector, which is still recovering after shutting down completely during the COVID-19 pandemic.



He highlighted that tourists entering certain holy sites for reasons other than praying, behaving disrespectfully at temples and going nude or wearing immodest clothing all make the "don't" list for tourists.



According to him, tourists are being told to rent scooters and seek tour guide services from licensed operators.



Government figures show about 13,000 to 15,000 tourists a day are arriving, down from the peak of 18,000 before COVID-19.



Rai Suryawijaya, deputy chair of the Bali Hotel and Restaurant Association, said that the economy is getting better and better, but it's not normal yet, so Indonesia still has to work hard to improve it./.