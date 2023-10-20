Indonesia to cut 40% garlic imports in 2024
Jakarta (VNA) – The Agriculture Ministry of Indonesia plans to cut its garlic imports in 2024 by 40% in an effort to encourage domestic production.
Head of the National Food Agency (NFA) Arief Prasetyo Adi said the horticultural product import recommendations (RIPH) for 2024 will limit the volume of imported garlic to a maximum of 650,000 tonnes.
That amount was based on the nationwide need, which was only 600,000 to 620,000 tonnes, he was quoted by local media as saying.
Arief vowed that the Indonesian government will ensure transparency with regard granting the RIPH license for importing garlic, including details on the recommended importers the Agriculture Ministry put forth.
Arief added that the ministry had issued RIPH permits for importing 1.1 million tonnes of garlic this year, and expressed his confidence that the Trade Ministry will also restrict garlic imports by limiting the number of import approval letters (SPIs) it issued.
Prospective importers must obtain both the Trade Ministry’s SPI and the Agriculture Ministry’s RIPH to be fully licenced. He also said licensed importers that did not import the approved amount of garlic will be sanctioned./.
