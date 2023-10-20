World Indonesia's Bali declares emergency alert status to cope with fire, drought Bali Acting Governor Sang Made Mahendra Jaya on October 19 set an emergency alert status on the island for the next 14 days in response to the recent fire and drought conditions.

World Indonesia plans to develop affordable new energy sources Indonesia wants to develop projects on new energy sources such as nuclear, hydrogen and ammonia to achieve its Net Zero Emissions (NZE) by 2060 or sooner, according to the Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources (ESDM).

World Indonesia kicks off election season Indonesia officially entered election mode on October 19, with registration open for candidates keen to contest the upcoming presidential polls in February 2024.

World Complying with international law is responsibility of all countries: Diplomat Ambassador Dang Hoang Giang, Permanent Representative of Vietnam to the United Nations, has emphasised that in the context when the world is facing new complex developments and challenges, implementing the rule of law at all levels is very important to the development of each country and the international community.