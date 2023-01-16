Indonesia focuses efforts on developing an electric vehicle ecosystem. (Photo: Reuters)

Jakarta (VNA) – Indonesian Investment Minister Bahlil Lahadalia announced that the country will develop an electronic vehicles ecosystem in 2023.

Bahlil unveiled the information after a cabinet meeting on electric vehicle ecosystem development on January 13 chaired by President Joko Widodo with LG (the Republic of Korea), CATL (China) and Britishvolt (the UK).

He said investment sources of LG and CATL will be ultilised to create an electronic vehicle ecosystem from upstream to downstream. LG will start production in the first half of 2024, CATL and Britishvolt will kick-off the work this year.

Bahlil stressed the importance of developing the electric vehicle ecosystem, including batteries, to protect Indonesia’s large domestic market from foreign products.

The government hoped that the development of an EV ecosystem will promote innovation and job creation. The development of the EV ecosystem is also focusing on an environmentally friendly industry.

Indonesia is targeting to produce 600,000 electric vehicles with four wheels or more and 2.45 million two-wheeled electric vehicles by 2030.



Meanwhile, the purchase of four-wheeled electric vehicles is targeted to reach 132,983 units and two-wheeled electric vehicles 398,530 units./.