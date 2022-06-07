Business US waives tariffs on solar panels from Vietnam US President Joe Biden on June 6 declared a 24-month tariff exemption for solar panels manufactured in four Southeast Asian countries, including Vietnam, in an effort to promote clean energy production in the country.

World International arrivals in Indonesia highest since outset of COVID-19 International tourist arrivals in Indonesia reached 111,100 in April this year, the highest on record since the outset of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to Head of Statistics Indonesia (BPS) Margo Yuwono.

World Malaysia reiterates commitments towards achieving carbon-neutral by 2050 Malaysia will soon enact climate change-related legislation, given that the country has committed to becoming a carbon neutral nation by 2050, according to Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob.