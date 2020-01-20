Indonesia to operate 12 new oil and gas projects in 2020
Indonesia will put 12 new oil and gas projects into operation in 2020, according to the country’s Upstream Oil and Gas Taskforce (SKK Migas).
East Sepinggan project in Merakes field in the Kutai Basin, off the coast of East Kalimantan - Photo by the company.
The new projects will give the country a total combined additional production capacity of 705 million standard cubic feet (nearly 20 million cu.m) of gas and around 3,000 barrels of oil per day, it said.
Julius Wiratno, Deputy Director of SKK Migas said among the biggest projects is the East Sepinggan in Merakes field invested by Eni Group of Italy. The project is expected to come on stream in the fourth quarter of this year.
Previously, in April 2018, the Indonesian Government has approved a plan on developing Merakes field in Kutai offshore East Kalimantan province.
Eni plans to drill six wells and build an underwater pipeline system that will be connected to the Jangkrik floating liquefied gas plant in the Muara Bakau block, Wiratno said.
Four upstream oil and gas projects that will become operational in the first quarter of this year are Bukit Tua Phase 3 invested by Petronas Carigali Ketapang II; Grati Pressure Lovering project by Ophir Indonesia, Buntal-5 project by PT Medco Energi Internasional, and Sembakung Power Plant by PT Pertamina.
The seven remaining projects are hoped to start their production in the second and third quarters./.