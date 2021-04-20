Indonesia to set up travel corridor with UAE, Qatar
Minister Tourism and Creative Economy of Indonesia Sandiaga Uno has said the Indonesian government planned to establish a travel corridor arrangement with the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Qatar.
A quiet resort in Bali (Photo: Nikkei)
Speaking in a press conference on April 19, he claimed the multilateral discussions were advancing and being finalised by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
Uno added that the chances of the two aforementioned countries opening a tourism deal are mainly because both the UAE and Qatar have continued to serve Indonesian flights during the COVID-19 pandemic. He also said Indonesia had opened its international doors to Poland and Ukraine.
The Indonesian government is planning to open a travel bubble partnership to lure international tourists in June or July and prepare Bali as the first destination for tourists. The local administration has named three green zones safe for tourist visitations including Ubud, Nusa Dua and Sanur.
Uno also mentioned a future visit by the Prime Minister of Singapore, who will meet with President Joko Widodo to discuss multiple topics, including plans to open travel bubbles for international tourists./.