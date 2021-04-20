ASEAN Regional nations report thousands of new COVID-19 cases The number of COVID-19 cases in Indonesia rose by 4,952 within one day to 1,609,300, with the death toll increasing by 143 to 43,567, the Health Ministry said on April 19.

ASEAN ASEAN Foundation launches Social Enterprise Development Programme The ASEAN Foundation on April 16 launched the ASEAN Social Enterprise Development Programme (SEDP) and a webinar to discuss regional social enterprise-related issues.

ASEAN ASEAN leaders announce plan for in-person special summit Leaders of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) will convene a meeting in Jakarta, Indonesia on April 24 to discuss efforts in building the ASEAN Community, external relations and regional issues, including the crisis in Myanmar.