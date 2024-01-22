A rice shop in Jakarta, Indonesia (Photo: AFP/VNA)

Jakarta (VNA) – The Indonesian government is planning to allocate 114,300 billion IDR (about 7.6 billion USD) for food security in 2024, an increase of 13,400 billion rupiah compared to last year’s figure.



This budget allocation is to ensure essential needs for 278.8 million people. It is included in the year's priority spending, along with budgets for education, social protection, health, law and defence.



The country's food security budget has increased over the past five years, from 75,000 billion IDR in 2020, to 114,300 billion IDR in 2024.



However, the food industry in Indonesia is still facing many challenges, especially in food production. The above-mentioned budget is expected to increase food availability, accessibility and price stability. It also focuses on promoting infrastructure development for food security, developing food real estate areas and enhancing national food reserves.



Indonesia's development policies in the field of food security are mainly aimed at strengthening domestic production, strengthening farmer institutions with financial support and protecting agricultural enterprises. /.