Indonesia to spotlight importance of blue economy, blue carbon during G20 presidency
Indonesian President Joko Widodo has announced that his country will highlight the importance of the blue economy, blue carbon, and also the handling of marine debris during its Presidency of the G20.
A screenshot of President Joko Widodo delivering a speech at the One Ocean Summit in Jakarta (Photo: Antara)Jakarta (VNA) – Indonesian President Joko Widodo has announced that his country will highlight the importance of the blue economy, blue carbon, and also the handling of marine debris during its Presidency of the G20.
Addressing the One Ocean Summit on February 11, Widodo affirmed Indonesia’s readiness to partner with all parties to create a sustainable marine ecosystem.
At the global level, Indonesia continues to support the mainstreaming of marine issues, while at the domestic level, the nation has made several breakthroughs for managing the marine environment in a sustainable manner, he noted.
The breakthroughs include policies for fish handling in a measured and quota-based manner, supported by a technology-based monitoring system, he said, adding that another breakthrough has been the development of an aquaculture village based on local wisdom for poverty alleviation and preservation of high economic value commodities.
The management of the marine environment needs to be placed on the dimension of sustainable development and becoming a part of supporting economic recovery from the impact of the pandemic, he remarked.
He also emphasised that as the largest archipelagic country in the world, a healthy marine environment is key to the sustainable development of Indonesia.
Indonesia is holding the G20 Presidency for the first time since the grouping was initiated in 1999. The global forum comprises 19 countries and the European Union. Its members account for 80 percent of the world's gross domestic product (GDP), 75 percent of international trade, and 60 percent of the global population./.