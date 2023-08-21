Indonesian President Joko Widodo speaks at the event (Photo: Antara)

Jakarta (VNA) - Indonesian President Joko Widodo has called on member countries of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) to cooperate together in the fight against cross-border crimes.

Speaking at the 17th ASEAN Ministerial Meeting on Trans-border Crime (AMMTC) in East Nusa Tenggara province on August 21, Widodo highlighted the need to build sustainable collaboration in exchanging information, utilising technology, as well as increasing the capacity and professionalism of the apparatus.

In the midst of global dynamics, he said ASEAN should always be ready to face challenges, including eradicating transnational crimes that pose a grave threat to the region's security and stability, adding that amid the current technological advancements, transnational crimes are growing at a massive scale and in more complex ways.

Hence, to this end, he pressed for the handling of these crimes to also be more adaptive, especially in relation to criminal acts of terrorism, criminal acts of human trafficking, and illicit narcotics trade.

The President hoped that at this meeting, a responsive cooperation agenda can be formulated, which contains strategic steps so that a safe, peaceful, and prosperous ASEAN region could be maintained./.