Jakarta (VNA) - PT Kereta Api Indonesia (KAI), Indonesia's state-owned railway company, has started using Biosolar B30 - a biodiesel blend containing 30% palm oil - as fuel for its trains.

Kai Executive Vice President Raden Agus Dwinanto Budiadji said the use of B30 aligns with KAI's efforts to prioritise environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) principles.

KAI has also installed and used rooftop solar energy system at Gambir station and the railway centre building in Jakarta. In the near future, the system will be installed at 40 stations and two service centres.



In late October, Indonesia operated its first commercial flight using a biojet fuel blend containing palm oil. The flight was run by the national airline Garuda Indonesia, carrying over 100 passengers on a route of around 550 km, from Jakarta to the city of Surakarta in East Java province and back on the same day./.