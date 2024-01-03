Foreign tourists visit Kota Tua in Jakarta, Indonesia , on November 11, 2023. (Photo: Antara)

Jakarta (VNA) - Indonesia received over 10.4 million foreign tourists in the first 11 months of 2023, marking a 110.8% increase compared to the same period in 2022, Statistics Indonesia (BPS) announced on January 2.



November alone saw 917,410 foreign tourist arrivals, reflecting a 30.17% year-on-year rise. However, the number represented a 6.24% decline compared to October 2023, according to BPS Acting Head Amalia Adininggar Widyasanti.



Amalia said foreign travellers arriving in Indonesia in November were largely from Malaysia (15.45%), Singapore (12.86%) and Australia (12.76%).



Although the number of foreign arrivals in the first 11 months of 2023 surpassed that of the same period in 2022, it remained lower than the 14.7 million visitors recorded in the same period of 2019, prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, she said./.



