Jakarta (VNA) - Indonesian Communications and Informatics Minister Johnny G. Plate has been named a suspect by the country's Attorney General's Office (AGO) in the alleged corruption case related to the ministry's base transceiver station (BTS) project.



Head of AGO's Legal Information Centre Ketut Sumendana said that with the collected evidence, the authorities arrested Plate in connection with the corruption case on May 17.



The same day, investigators were scheduled to interrogate Palate and Irwan Hermawan, senior member of PT Solitechmedia Synergy, one of the companies selected as contractors for the project.



He had been questioned twice by AGO to provide information related to the BTS project. The official had to answer dozens of questions related to the planning and evaluation of the progress of thousands of BTSs.



Six suspects, who are high-ranking officials and businessmen related to the case, have been arrested in accordance with the country’s regulations.



The BTS project is managed by the Telecommunication and Information Accessibility Agency (BAKTI) under the Ministry of Communications and Informatics. The project lasted for years with a cost of up to 11 trillion Rp (about 740 million USD), including the construction of about 9,000 BTS towers in thousands of villages and towns in border and remote areas of Indonesia./.