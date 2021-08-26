ASEAN Vietnam attends meetings of ASEAN Connectivity Coordinating Committee A Vietnamese delegation led by Ambassador Nguyen Hai Bang, Permanent Representative of Vietnam to ASEAN, attended meetings of the ASEAN Connectivity Coordinating Committee (ACCC) held in a virtual format from August 23-25.

ASEAN High-tech among main priorities of Russia-ASEAN cooperation: Russian senator Deputy Speaker of the Federation Council of Russia Konstantin Kosachev has delivered a video speech at the first plenary session of the 42nd General Assembly of the ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly (AIPA), affirming that the development of cooperation in high-tech and innovative sectors is one of the main priorities of the Russia-ASEAN dialogue.

ASEAN AIPA-42: Vietnam steps up digital application in all areas Vietnam has suggested regional countries step up digital application and transformation in all areas, thus creating a double effect on the economy.

ASEAN AIPA committee talks enhancement of enterprises’ capacity, economic integration The Committee on Economic Matters of the ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly (AIPA) convened a meeting on August 24 to discuss draft resolutions to be submitted to the second plenum of the virtual 42nd AIPA General Assembly.