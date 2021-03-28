Indonesian police move the body of the suspected bomber of the bomb attack on the cathedral in Makassar (Photo: AFP/VNA)

Jakarta (VNA) - Indonesia’s National Police Chief General Listyo Sigit Prabowo said that police officers are investigating an explosion in front of a cathedral in Makassar, South Sulawesi, on March 28 morning as a suicide bombing.



Head of Public Relations of the South Sulawesi Regional Police Kombes Zulpan has confirmed there are victims in the incident. However, the exact number of victims is unclear.



The Indonesian police have suspected that two people committed the bombing outside the cathedral, National Police's spokesman Argo Yuwono said.



The blast occurred at around 10.30 am local time outside the church.



Police did not say who might be responsible for the attack and there was no immediate claim of responsibility./.