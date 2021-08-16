World Indonesia’s Merapi volcano erupts, spewing ash Indonesia’s most active volcano Mount Merapi erupted on August 16, spewing clouds of ash while red lava flowed down its crater after several explosions.

World Malaysia’s ringgit falls to lowest in a year The Malaysian ringgit fell to a one-year low on August 16 in response to a possible change in the leadership of the Government of Malaysia.

ASEAN ASEAN’s 54th founding anniversary marked in Venezuela A ceremony to raise the flag of ASEAN was held by embassies of ASEAN member states at Venezuela’s Foreign Ministry headquarters in Caracas on August 13 to commemorate the bloc’s 54th founding anniversary.

ASEAN 5th ASEAN Media Forum takes place online The 5th ASEAN Media Forum held virtually by the ASEAN Secretariat on August 13 continued to highlight the bloc's goals, achievements and challenges to the region’s top media editors and influencers.