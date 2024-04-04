Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim (left) meets with Indonesian President-elect Prabowo Subianto on April 4. (Photo: Bernama)

Hanoi (VNA) – Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim on April 4 discussed the direction to strengthen Malaysia-Indonesia ties during his meeting with Indonesian President-elect Prabowo Subianto.

According to the national news agency of Malaysia – Bernama, Anwar congratulated Prabowo on being elected as the 8th President of Indonesia. Anwar also expressed a hope that the friendship between the two neighbouring countries will continue to be strengthened for mutual benefit.

Earlier, Prabowo, who is Indonesian Defence Minister, met with Malaysian Defence Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Khaled Nordin. The two sides reaffirmed the two countries’ commitment to enhancing defence cooperation.

Prabowo arrived in Malaysia on April 3 for a special visit to the neighbouring country after he won the Indonesian presidential election last February. Before his Malaysia visit, he also traveled to China and Japan./.