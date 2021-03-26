Indonesian, Singaporean FMs discuss bilateral cooperation
Foreign Minister of Indonesia Retno Marsudito and her Singaporean counterpart Vivian Balakrishnan on March 25 held talks to discuss the countries’ cooperation during the latter’s visit to Indonesia.
At the talks (Photo: Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Indonesia)
They focused their discussions on the preparation of the upcoming meeting between Indonesian President Joko Widodo and Singaporean Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong and exchanged views on regional and international issues.
Regarding investment cooperation, Marsudi underlined the Bilateral Investment Agreement (PIB) which took effect earlier this month.
Singapore is one of Indonesia’s main investors, with total direct investments amounted to 9.8 billion USD in 2020, an increase of 50 percent from the previous year despite the pandemic.
On travel and tourism recovery, the Indonesian FM laid stress on the existing Travel Corridor Arrangement (TCA) between the two countries that facilitates official and essential trips. The opening of borders for tourism purposes is the next issue for discussion, she said.
The two FMs also discussed the implementation of the ASEAN Outlook on the Indo-Pacific (AOIP). The Indonesian FM emphasised the importance of ASEAN in widening cooperation with all partners in implementing the AOIP, saying that comprehensive cooperation is key.
The Singaporean FM highlighted the two countries’ partnership, saying cooperation remains well-established even in the midst of the pandemic and will also continue to be enhanced in an effort to ensure post-pandemic economic recovery./.