World ASEAN countries pledge to upgrade regional transport amidst pandemic ASEAN Member States have committed to improving transport in the region in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic continuing to seriously affect this sector.

ASEAN Meeting highlights strengthening social work for cohesive, responsive ASEAN Community A kick-off meeting on the development of roadmap to implement the Hanoi Declaration on strengthening social work towards cohesive and responsive ASEAN Community took place in Hanoi on March 25.