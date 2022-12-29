Tanjung Priok Sea Port in Jakarta, Indonesia. (Photo: Shutterstock)

Jakarta (VNA) – Indonesian Coordinating Minister for Maritime Affairs and Investment Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan on December 28 announced that the country is effectively digitalising its maritime sector with a focus given to port connectivity and digitalisation.



According to Luhut, Indonesia’s digitalisation in the maritime sector tops those of developed countries in the world. The development of port connectivity and digitisation in Indonesia has been on the right track, he said, adding that this is important for the country’s development master plan in the future.



Luhut said that developed countries develop digitalised maritime systems to increase efficiency. Thus, Indonesia needs to keep improving the quality of operations, management, and services to raise the value in the future.



According to Luhut, the government appreciates the results of the development of 14 digitally integrated smart and green ports. In 2023, Indonesia aims to further digitise its 149 seaport ports.



Digitalisation in the maritime sector is an important part of the national plan to realise the idea of a Global Maritime Axis that Indonesian President Joko Widodo initiated in his first term.



The promotion of green and smart ports plays an important role in the strategy on maritime infrastructure development and connectivity through the construction of sea highways, seaports, logistics, the shipping industry, and beach tourism./.