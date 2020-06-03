World Thailand allows migrant workers to work in Thailand until July 31 The Thai Cabinet has decided to allow migrant workers from Cambodia, Laos and Myanmar to work in Thailand until July 31, 2020, to help reduce the potential spread of the coronavirus disease 2019, and to maintain a workforce as the situation gradually improves.

ASEAN Indonesia cancels Haj pilgrimage, Thais start visiting temples Indonesia’s Minister of Religious Affairs Fachrul Razi announced on June 2 that the country decided to cancel the 2020 Haj pilgrimage as local Muslims are worried about the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.

ASEAN Philippines suspends VFA termination with US The Philippines has suspended the termination of the Visiting Forces Agreement (VFA) with the US, announced Philippine Foreign Affairs Secretary Teodoro Locsin Jr. on June 2.

World Indonesia prepares 89 new national strategic projects The Indonesian government is preparing 89 new National Strategic Projects (NSP) worth a total 1,422 trillion rupiah (94.8 billion USD) throughout 2020 – 2024, a senior minister said.