Indonesia’s economic growth projected at 1 percent in Q2
Indonesia's economic growth in the second quarter of 2020 is expected to be much lower than that of the first quarter, only about 1 percent due to the large-scale social restrictions (PSBB) imposed nationwide, said Finance Minister Sri Mulyani at an online press conference on June 3.
A corner of Jakarta (Source: Jakarta Post)
However, Indonesia's economic growth forecast for 2020 will not be as negative as many other countries affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Sri Mulyani said she is optimistic with the national economic recovery programme (PEN) implemented by the government.
According to the Statistics Indonesia (BPS), the local economic growth in the first quarter of this year reached only 2.97 percent due to the impact of COVID-19./.