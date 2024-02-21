ASEAN India, ASEAN talk changes for trade in goods agreement The ASEAN-India Trade in Goods Agreement (AITIGA) Joint Committee held its third meeting from February 16-19 in New Delhi to review and discuss changes to the agreement.

World Malaysia's orchids considered potential exports The export of Malaysian orchids can contribute up to 4 billion RM (836.82 million USD) a year to the country’s floriculture industry due to high demands from other nations, according to a local official.

ASEAN Indonesia compensates electoral officials who die on duty The National Elections Commission of Indonesia (KPU) has announced a plan to compensate electoral organisers who died on duty on the election day.

World Indonesia ensures sufficient food supply during Ramadan month Indonesian authorities affirmed that they will continue to ensure an adequate food supply across the country, especially when Ramadan Month and Eid al-Fitr 1445 Hijriah are approaching.