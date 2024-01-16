ASEAN Singapore proposes to hold 'dangerous offenders' beyond prison terms Singapore is proposing to hold "dangerous offenders" indefinitely, even after they complete their jail sentences, according to a bill submitted to parliament on January 10.

ASEAN Thailand aims to sign three FTAs in 2024 The Thai Commerce Ministry is aiming to sign three free trade agreements in 2024, including two new deals with Sri Lanka and the European Free Trade Association (EFTA), and an upgrade to the existing ASEAN – Australia – New Zealand trade pact.

World ASEAN Connectivity Forum highlights digital integration efforts The ASEAN-Korea Centre hosted the 11th ASEAN Connectivity Forum on digital connectivity in Seoul on January 9, bringing together crowds of experts and scholars from governments and the private sector of the Republic of Korea (RoK) and ASEAN member nations, as the two sides are implementing the Master Plan on ASEAN Connectivity 2025.

World Malaysian PM reveals economic roadmap for 2024 In a recent address on the occasion of new year, Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim has provided a comprehensive overview of the country’s economic achievements in 2023 and outlined key priorities for 2024.