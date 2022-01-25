Indonesia’s general elections slated for February 14, 2024
Indonesia’s General Elections Commission (KPU) and Home Affairs Ministry have agreed to schedule the next general election for February 14, 2024.
Illustrative photo (Source: VNA)Jakarta (VNA) – Indonesia’s General Elections Commission (KPU) and Home Affairs Ministry have agreed to schedule the next general election for February 14, 2024.
As reported by the Antara news agency, head of KPU Ilham Saputra said the date was proposed at the first coordination meeting between the government and the House of Representatives (DPR).
He noted that the date had been included in the draft of the KPU Regulation regarding the stages, programmes, and schedule for the implementation of the 2024 general election.
Home Affairs Minister Tito Karnavian said that the determination of the general election schedule was done by considering the state's financial condition and the implementation of national economic recovery efforts.
The schedule will provide time for preparation for the implementation of the simultaneous regional elections, slated for November 2024, the official informed.
In Indonesia, the general election is conducted to select the president and vice president as well as members of legislative bodies, including the People’s Consultative Assembly, DPR, and Regional Representatives Council.
Meanwhile, the regional election is held to elect governors, mayors, and district heads./.