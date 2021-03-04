Indonesian Vice President Ma'ruf Amin (Photo: Antara News)

Jakarta (VNA) – Indonesian Vice President Ma'ruf Amin has said the country's halal industry is eyeing the vast market of middle-class Muslims.



Speaking at a webinar organised by the Sunan Ampel Islamic University (UIN) Surabaya on March 3, Amin said middle-class Muslims, with high halal awareness, hold prospects for growth of the halal industry, including halal food, halal fashion, halal healthcare, halal travel, and others.



With the largest Muslim population in the world, Indonesia is a promising market for the sharia economy and finance.



In 2018, Indonesia spent 173 billion USD to buy halal food and beverages, or equal to 12.6 percent of the world's halal product market share.



The Vice President appealed to all stakeholders in the halal industry to boost productivity and make Indonesia among the largest halal producers in the world.



Earlier, he also welcomed the improvement in Indonesia's ranking from fifth in 2019 to fourth in 2020 in the State of the Global Islamic Economy (SGIE) Report 2020/2021./.