Indonesia’s Ibu volcano erupts
Ibu volcano on Halmahera Island in the eastern Indonesian province of North Maluku erupted on March 25 for about three minutes, throwing ash up to 2,500 meters above its peak, according to the country's Center for Volcanology and Geological Hazard Mitigation.
Ibu volcano erupts on March 25. (Photo: AFP)
The ash column was observed to be gray with thick intensity toward the west.
The centre called on the public not to undertake activities within a radius of 3.5 kilometres from the crater.
Around 1,300 metres above the sea level, Ibu erupted 21,000 times in 2023, making it the second most active volcano in the country.
Located on the "Pacific Ring of Fire", Indonesia is one of countries with the most volcanoes in the world./.