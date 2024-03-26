World Cambodia, Laos step up cooperation Cambodian and Lao leaders have expressed their optimism and pledged deeper cooperation between the two countries, according to Cambodian media.

World National University of Singapore launches AI Institute The National University of Singapore (NUS) made debut its Artificial Intelligence (AI) Institute aimed at fostering research and application of this technology in education, healthcare and finance.

World Malaysian PM calls for tough fight against corruption Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim on March 25 called on all parties, including the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM), to be resolute in fighting corruption, reported local newspaper Malay Mail.

World Landslide in Indonesia's West Java leaves one dead, nine missing A landslide struck a village in the Indonesian province of West Java on March 24, killing a woman while nine others including children went missing, the local authority announced on March 25.