World Thailand plans Muay Thai visa for foreigners The Thai government plans to issue a special 90-day visa for foreign tourists who want to learn Thailand’s traditional martial art (Muay Thai) in the country, as part of efforts to promote the Southeast Asian nation’s soft power.

World Indonesia’s trade surplus rises for 44 consecutive months Statistics Indonesia (BPS) has reported that the country’s trade balance in December last year experienced a surplus of 3.31 billion USD, marking the 44th month in a row of surplus since May 2020.

World Indonesia evacuates 6,500 people due to volcanic eruption About 6,500 people on the island of Flores, Indonesia, have had to evacuate after Mount Lewotobi Laki-laki volcano spewed thick clouds of brownish ash for the past few days, local media reported, citing authorities as saying on January 15.

World PM2.5 to spike in Bangkok Thailand’s Pollution Control Department (PCD) has warned the rising concentration of PM2.5 pollutants is caused by poor air circulation in many areas of the capital while advising Bangkok residents to work from home to avoid the worst of the air pollution.