World Laos, Cambodia further energy cooperation Laos and Cambodia have reiterated their commitments to cooperate in the energy sector, heard a recent meeting between Lao PM Sonexay Siphandone and visiting Cambodian Minister of Mines and Energy Keo Rattanak in Vientiane.

World Indonesia develops air-monitoring application The Industrial Services Standardisation and Policy Agency (BSKJI) under the Indonesian Industry Ministry has launched the "Udaraku" application as part of its Adaptive Monitoring System (AiMS) development process to facilitate the assessment of air pollution levels.