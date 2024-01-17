Indonesia’s Mount Lewotobi erupts three times in one hour
Mount Lewotobi in Indonesia’s East Nusa Tenggara province underwent three separate eruptions within the span of just one hour, local authorities announced on January 17.
Illustrative photo (Photo: travelandtourworld.com)Jakarta (VNA) -
Located at an elevation of 1,584 metres above sea level, the volcano’s third eruption was particularly notable. It sent ash columns soaring to a height of 700 metres above the peak, effectively reaching an overall altitude of 2,284 metres above sea level, said Muhammad Wafid, acting as the head of the Geological Agency.
He reported that the eruptions were characterised by hot clouds of avalanches, extending approximately 2,000 meters from the crater and spreading towards the north-northeast area of Lewotobi.
In response to these developments, local authorities have raised the alert status of Mount Lewotobi to level IV, indicating a significant increase in volcanic activity and potential danger.
Residents, visitors, and tourists in the vicinity have been advised to maintain a safe distance, specifically staying at least 5 kilometres away from the eruption’s centre and extending to six kilometres in the northern and northeastern directions. This precautionary measure aims to ensure public safety and prevent any potential harm from volcanic activities./.