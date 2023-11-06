Indonesia's smokeless industry sees impressive growth in Q3
Statistics Indonesia (BPS) has announced impressive data on the tourism development index of the country so far this year, especially in the third quarter, which contributed to promoting the country’s economic growth.
According to acting head of BPS Amalia Adaninggar Widyasanti, the number of domestic tourists increased by 13.35% in the July - September period, while the number of foreign arrivals surged by 64.87% year-on-year.
These are impressive numbers that can help the Southeast Asian country's tourism industry soon recover strongly, he said.
The rise in tourist visits was in line with the surge in passenger numbers in all modes of transportation, Widyasanti said.
In the last third quarter, the number of rail transport passengers increased by 26.71% over the same period last year, meanwhile sea and air transport rose by 11.12% and 29.18%, respectively, over the same period last year.
In addition to the increasing number of tourists and passengers, the Indonesian economy is also supported by the organisation of international events, especially the 42nd and 43rd ASEAN Summits in Labuan Bajo and Jakarta, Widyasanti added./.