Business Infographic Vietnam's overseas investment rises by 2-3 times Vietnam's overseas investment rose by 2-3 times in the first seven months of this year, according to the Ministry of Planning and Investment.

Business Infographic Development plan for Vietnam's e-commerce in 2021-2025 period The national plan on e-commerce development in the 2021-2025 period is integrated with current Vietnamese strategies and policies on participating in the Fourth Industrial Revolution toward developing a digital economy and promoting national digital transformation.

Business Infographic (interactive) Vietnam's socio-economic performance in seven months of 2021 The consumer price index (CPI) increased by 1.64 per cent in the January to July period, the lowest rate since 2016, with lower food and electricity prices after Government efforts to stabilise prices and support virus-hit citizens and enterprises in the pandemic, according to the General Statistics Office (GSO).

Business Infographic Import-export value tops 373 billion USD Vietnam's import-export value reached 373.36 billion USD in the first seven months of this year, according to the General Statistics Office.