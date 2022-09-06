Business Bac Giang aims to further develop, upgrade OCOP products The northern province of Bac Giang plans to invest more in developing and upgrading its products recognised by the “One Commune-One Product” (OCOP) programme, aiming to lifting up the rankings of 95 products which had been certified as three and four-star-products in the 2019-2020 period by 2030.

Business Agricultural sector persists 50 billion USD export target Despite numerous difficulties coming from the domestic and international situation, the agricultural sector has managed to achieve important targets, and it still persists in this year’s agro-forestry-fishery export target of 50 billion USD as assigned by the Prime Minister.

Business Vietnamese-funded firm opens headquarters in Germany EATC Germany has freshly opened its headquarters in Bad Schwalbach in Germany's Hessen state, becoming the first Vietnamese-invested company to operate in the city.

Business Reference exchange rate up 18 VND on Sept. 6 The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate for the US dollar at 23,245 VND/USD on September 6, up 18 VND from the previous day.