Business Opportunities for Swiss fintech startups numeral in Vietnam: report Swiss fintech startups should tap into opportunities in Vietnam – the country with rising demand for digital financial solutions, supportive policies, and government initiatives to nurture fintech innovation, according to a new Vietnam Fintech report by Switzerland Global Enterprise (S-GE).

Business HCM City to host int’l exhibition on smart appliances More than 550 enterprises, both domestic and foreign, are planning to attend the International Electronics & Smart Appliances Exhibition 2023, which is scheduled to be held in Ho Chi Minh City from July 19-21.

Business Reference exchange rate down 1 VND The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,760 VND/USD on June 28, down 1 VND from the previous day.

Business Da Nang, Germany to speed up investment The Investment Promotion Agency (IPA) of the central city of Da Nang and the Germany Business Association (GBA) have agreed to promote investment and field study exchange as well as business connections among businesses in the two countries.