Business Reference exchange rate down 18 VND after holiday The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate for the US dollar at 23,959 VND/USD on September 5, down 18 VND from the last working day before the four-day National Day holiday (August 31).

Business PM receives leaders of major enterprises of Indonesia Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on September 4 received leaders of major Indonesian enterprises, namely Ciputra, Traveloka and Modena, on the sidelines of the 43rd ASEAN Summit and related meetings in Jakarta, Indonesia.

Business Infographic Economic targets set in National Master Plan Under the National Master Plan for 2021-2030 with a vision to 2050, Vietnam strives to reach a GDP growth rate of approximately 7 percent per year during the 2021-30 period. By 2030, GDP per capita at current prices is expected to be around 7,500 USD.