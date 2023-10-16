Business Hanoi-Da Nang high-quality train service to be launched on October 20 The Hanoi Railway Transport Joint Stock Company (Haraco) said the railway sector wiill officially put two high-quality trains into operation on the Hanoi – Da Nang route from October 20.

Business Infographic Cashew nut exports up 14.3% in value Vietnam’s cashew nut exports posted double-digit growth year-on-year in the first nine months of 2023, with 456,000 tonnes sold abroad for 2.6 billion USD, increases of 19.6 percent and 14.3 percent year-on-year, respectively.

Videos Vietnamese instant noodles winning Japanese hearts Instant noodles, a type of fast food originating from Japan more than 6 decades ago, are returning to the market as imported products and are loved by Japanese consumers. More and more foreign instant noodle brands, especially those produced in Vietnam, are appearing on the shelves of major food stores around the East Asian country.