Hanoi (VNA) – The role of infographics in digital transformation in journalism was highlighted at a seminar held by the State-run Vietnam Nam News Agency (VNA) on July 4.

Speaking at the event, VNA Deputy General Director Nguyen Tuan Hung said the agency first provided infographic news in 2006 as part of its efforts to promote digital transformation since the 1980s, and the type of news has attracted attention.

The VNA is among the pioneering press agencies in Vietnam in digital transformation, he noted.

Nguyen Hoang Nhat, Deputy Editor-in-Chief of VietnamPlus (an electronic newspaper of VNA), said in recent times, infographic has been used widely as an effective form of journalism, particularly in areas that need to present numerous data. In the context of fierce competition of new forms of media, especially social networks, graphic journalism is a powerful "weapon" of modern journalism.

Under the direction of the Ministry of Information and Communications, Vietnam’s journalism sector will have many digital ecosystems in the near future, such as digital radio platforms, digital newspaper platforms, and digital television platforms.

The strategy for the digital transformation of journalism by 2025 with a vision towards 2030 targets that 100% of media agencies will publish content on digital platforms, 90% of media agencies will utilise analytics and data processing platforms, leveraging AI to optimise operations.

It also targets that 100% of media agencies will operate and implement converged newsroom models and models aligned with the development of advanced global science and technology, producing content in line with digital journalism trends.

The Vietnam News Agency (VNA), along with VietnamPlus, have been early adopters of digital transformation to spread reliable information, contributing to political dissemination, ideology, and policies of the Party and the State and providing authentic information to the public.



The VNA’s information sources and publishing units have incorporated various new forms of information such as infographics, long-form articles (integrating text, images, videos, and charts in a single product), mega stories (digital works of journalism including audio, video, images, and data), and timelines (chronological summaries). They have actively promoted information about Vietnam on social media applications in multiple languages, including Vietnamese, Chinese, Russian, English, French, and Spanish./.