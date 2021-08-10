By combining painting and infographics, Tram Anh highlighted the consequences of AO/dioxin in Vietnam, the pain of victims as well as the struggle to claim justice for the victims and efforts to ease their pain, especially support of French friends in this regard.

Several small credit projects to help families of disabled people in AO/dioxin-affected areas in Quang Binh province were also introduced within the exhibition framework.

Painter Tram Anh said her engagement in activities to support AO/dioxin victims in France, including the lawsuit logged by Vietnamese French woman Tran To Nga, motivated her to tell stories of AO/dioxin disaster in a friendly, understandable, humorous and moved manner.

From 1961 to 1971, the US military sprayed about 80 million liters of toxic chemicals, 61 percent of which were AO, containing 366 kg of dioxin, on to nearly a quarter of South Vietnam. About 86 percent of the area was sprayed more than two times, 11 percent of the area was sprayed more than 10 times.

As a result, around 4.8 million Vietnamese were exposed to the toxic chemical. Many of the victims have died, while millions of their descendants are living with deformities and diseases as a direct result of the chemical’s effects./.

VNA