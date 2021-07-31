At the event (Photo: vnpost.vn)

Hanoi (VNA) - The Ministry of Information and Communications (MIC) recently held a seminar regarding the digital address system, towards a goal of each family having one.



At the event, Deputy Director General of the MIC’s Department of Enterprise Management Nguyen Trong Duong said COVID-19 has changed the habit of people across the globe as more entrepreneurs and organisations use the internet to work and study, for entertainment and shopping.



The tendency leads to a hike in demand for delivery services, along with the development of logistical infrastructure and necessity of digital address.



In the framework of the National Digital Transformation Programme, the MIC is tasked with the development of the Vpostcode which aims to update information on any code and location nationwide.



It is also to create and search for digital addresses, show direction on map, and store and share user’s information, among others.

The Vpostcode system (Photo: vnpost.vn)

In the coming time, the MIC will build a digital address database as well as a national digital map, which will be shared to agencies, organisations and businesses.



Executive Vice President of the Vietnam Post Le Quoc Anh said more than 23 million addresses have been collected, of which over 21 million have been verified through three rounds, with an accuracy rate hitting 98.7 percent.



The database is able to show direction to 21.02 million locations.



Building the digital address database is among key tasks in the e-Government development strategy in the 2021-25 period, with a view to 2030./.

VNA