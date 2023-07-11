Business EPR fees to add to plastic companies' bills Although the Environmental Producer Responsibility (EPR) scheme could create an incentive for the phase-out of eco-unfriendly and non-recyclable packaging in the long term, it would shift the heavy financial burden for end-of-life waste management from municipalities to producers and importers.

Business Ministry proposes new electricity tariffs The Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT) has released a draft of the Prime Minister's decision on the structure of retail electricity tariffs for public feedback. The draft proposes a new pricing scheme based on a percentage of the average retail price of electricity for different groups of users.

Business Changes to special consumption tax must be studied carefully The impacts of the imposition or increases of special consumption tax on several products must be studied carefully to ensure State budget revenue and the development of production and business, experts said.

Business Vietnam’s economic moment has arrived: Financial Times The UK-based Financial Times has posted an article in which it assessed that after decades of showing promise, Vietnam’s economic moment may have finally arrived, and the country must capitalise on the manufacturing boom for its long-term development.