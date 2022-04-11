Business Infographic CPI up 0.7 percent in March Increases in petrol prices, and those of food, food stuff, restaurant food and public transport services led to a rise of 0.7 percent in the consumer price index (CPI) in March compared to that of the previous month.

Business Infographic 20 billion USD goal set for wood export in 2025 Vietnam’s exports of wood and wooden products are expected to rake in 20 billion USD in 2025 and 20.4 billion USD in 2030, per a project freshly approved by Deputy Prime Minister Le Van Thanh.

Business Infographic Mekong Delta set to become agricultural economic hub by 2030 The Mekong Delta is set to become a sustainable, dynamic and highly efficient agricultural economic hub of the country, the region and the world by 2030.

Business Infographic (interactive) Vietnam becomes world's second largest footwear exporter Vietnam became the world's second largest footwear exporter in 2020, with 1.2 billion pairs sold worldwide in the year, according to the World Footwear Yearbook 2021.