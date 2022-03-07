Business Infographic Digital transformation to foster recovery post COVID-19 Digital transformation has become a trend in the wake of COVID-19 as it is a new engine driving the country’s socio-economic development and facilitating virus response and economic recovery. Digital technology has found its way into every governmental, economic and social activity.

Business Infographic (Interactive) Main export markets of Vietnam's garment - textile sector Textile and garment is one of Vietnam's key export products, accounting for about 10% of total export turnover in 2021. Last year, the US continued to be the largest consumption market of textiles, garments, accounting for nearly 50% of Vietnam's total textile and garment export turnover.