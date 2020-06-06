Culture - Sports Over 200 players compete in National Team Chess Champs More than 200 players from 20 provinces and cities across Vietnam are taking part in the National Team Chess Championship – TPBank Cup 2020 which began in the northern province of Bac Giang on June 6.

Culture - Sports PV GAS National Volleyball Championship to start on June 13 The 2020 PV Gas National Volleyball Championship will kick off on June 13, attracting the participation of five men’s and five women’s teams across the country, according to the Volleyball Federation of Vietnam (VFV).

Culture - Sports AI technology applied to promote Vietnam’s tourism, culture The Saigon Innovation Hub (SIHUB) in Ho Chi Minh City on June 4 started applying artificial intelligence (AI) technology in Boi singing (classical drama) through launching the Echoing Drum Show – The Art of Hat Boi.

Culture - Sports AFC praises 2020 V.League ahead of resumption The Asian Football Confederation (AFC) recently ran an article which spoke highly of the 2020 V.League as the domestic tourney is set to return on June 5.