Sci-Tech Three Vietnamese among top 1,000 global scientists Three Vietnamese have been named in a list of 1,000 leading global scientists in terms of research publications over the last 13 years.

Sci-Tech Conference highlights urgent need to strengthen maritime forecasting capacity Strengthening marine forecasting capacity has always been one of the development priorities of the National Meteorological and Hydrological Administration, stated Vice Director of the agency Hoang Duc Cuong at a conference on the work in Hanoi on November 15.

Society Ba Ria-Vung Tau developing smart cities to better serve people Practicality, efficiency, and closer links between the government and the people to better serve individuals and businesses are the basic goals within Ba Ria-Vung Tau’s Smart City project.