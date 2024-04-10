International textile, garment expo kicks off in HCM City
The Saigon Textile & Garment Industry – Fabric & Garment Accessories Expo 2024 (Saigontex - Saigonfabric 2024) kicked off in Ho Chi Minh City on April 10.
Saigontex - Saigonfabric 2024, covering an area of over 30,000 sq.m in one outdoor and two indoor halls, has attracted over 1,000 exhibitors from over 20 countries and territories, including Belgium, China, Germany, Hong Kong (China), India, Italy, Japan and the host Vietnam.
On display include textile and garment machinery and parts, fabrics and non-woven fabrics, dyes and chemicals, and accessories.
Speaking at the opening ceremony, Chairman of the Vietnam Textile and Apparel Association (VITAS) Vu Duc Giang said the country’s textile and garment exports were worth 10 billion USD in the first quarter, a year-on-year increase of nearly 10%, and are expected to top 44 billion USD this year.
The expo has gathered big brand names from major textile and garment manufacturing and supplying countries, offering a very good opportunity for Vietnam’s textile industry to integrate deeper into the global supply chain, he said.
Within the framework of the expo, there will be seminars on eco-friendly conversion, sustainable solutions and innovative textiles, digital transformation, yarn to fashion; product presentation programmes; business matching sessions; and fashion parades.
Organised by the Vietnam Chamber of Commerce and Industry, VITAS, Vinatex, the Association of Garments, Textiles, Embroidery and Knitting of HCM City, CP Exhibition LTD (Hong Kong), and CP Vietnam Exhibition Organising Co., Ltd, the expo, held at the Saigon Exhibition and Convention Centre will last until April 13./.