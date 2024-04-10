Business Vietnam’s export to India maintains growth momentum Vietnam kept its export growth momentum in the Indian market in 2023 after two-way trade hit a record high of 15 billion USD in 2022, Vietnamese trade counsellor in India Bui Trung Thuong told the Vietnam News Agency.

Business Vietnam's livestock product exports up in Q1 Vietnam saw a year-on-year increase of 4.8% in livestock product export turnover to 113 million USD in the first quarter, according the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (MARD).

Business Infographic Over 36,200 new enterprises established in Q1 A total of 36,244 new enterprises were set up in the first quarter of this year with combined registered capital of 332.2 trillion VND (13.3 billion USD), up 6.9% in number and 7% in capital.