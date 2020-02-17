Society Southern provinces strengthen fire prevention measures during dry season Patrols will be increased and fire safety promoted by local districts in HCM City and neighbouring provinces in an aim to prevent forest fires during the current dry season, the city's Fire Fighting and Prevention Police Department has said.

Society HCM City scales up smart city development project to all districts The Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee has urged all districts to conduct programmes on smart city development, with specific targets, roadmaps and implementation measures suited to the characteristics of individual locality.

Society Ex-PetroVietnam Chairman to be prosecuted for violations in Phu Tho ethanol case The Ministry of Public Security’s Security Investigation Agency has proposed prosecuting Dinh La Thang, former Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Vietnam Oil and Gas Group (PetroVietnam) and nine accomplices on charges of violating regulations on construction works, causing serious consequences at the Petrochemical and Bio-Fuel JSC (PVB) - a subsidiary of this group.

Society HCM City’s youths donate blood to fight coronavirus disease A blood donation day was held among Ho Chi Minh City’s young people on February 16 to address blood shortage facing hospitals due to the acute respiratory disease caused by the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).