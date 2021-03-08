Ambassador Le Thi Tuyet Mai (Photo: VNA)

Geneva (VNA) - The Mission of Vietnam to the United Nations, the World Trade Organisation and other international organisations in Geneva held a gathering on March 8 on the occasion of the 1981st anniversary of the Hai Ba Trung Uprising and the 111th anniversary of International Women’s Day.



Speaking at the event, head of the Vietnam’s Mission in Geneva Ambassador Le Thi Tuyet Mai expressed pride and admiration for heroines and heroic Vietnamese mothers, female scientists, diplomats and businesswomen during the national development period.



She was also proud of Vietnam for being hailed by the international community for its achievements in gender equality and women empowerment over the past year.



In the United Nations Development Programme’s Human Development Report 2020, Vietnam ranked 65th out of 162 countries and among one third of nations globally in terms of the number of female parliamentarians. The rate of female deputies in the 14th National Assembly reached 27 percent.



Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Vietnam attached importance to protecting women, children and vulnerable groups as well as upholding women’s role in pandemic response and post-pandemic recovery, she said.



According to the ambassador, gender equality was promoted at forums of the UN, WTO and international organisations. WTO is stepping up trade, gender equality and economic empowerment for women.



She stressed that Vietnam is ensuring women’s fair involvement in leadership positions at policymaking level, towards achieving sustainable development goals regarding gender equality and women empowerment.



Participants at the event vowed to popularise Vietnam’s policies, laws and achievements in gender equality to international friends, improve women’s fair participation in various areas, including politics and economy, as well as actively join relevant activities at Geneva forums./.