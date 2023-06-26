Nearly 1,000 yogis in the southern province of Ba Ria - Vung Tau gathers at the 9th International Day of Yoga 2023 (Photo: VNA)

Ba Ria- Vung Tau (VNA) – Nearly 1,000 yogis in the southern province of Ba Ria - Vung Tau gathered at an event on June 25 to celebrate the International Day of Yoga 2023 (June 21).

Speaking at the event, Chairwoman of the Ba Ria- Vung Tau’s Yoga Federation Nguyen Thi Lan said the event is a chance for yogis to meet, exchange experience and share expertise in the practice, spread a positive lifestyle, balance the mind, and relieve stress in life.

For his part, Tushar Garg, Administrative Assistant Section Officer of the Consulate General of India in Ho Chi Minh City, said Yoga brings several benefits to exercisers at every age groups.

Practicing yoga helps improve health and working productivity, and creates positively impacts on social relationships while helping people maintain harmony with the surrounding environment, he added.

The International Day of Yoga was first celebrated in 2015. This year, the day is themed “One world, One health”. Yoga emphasises the values of mindfulness, moderation, discipline and perseverance. Applied to communities and societies, Yoga offers a path for sustainable living.

Yoga is a 5,000-year-old tradition from ancient India that combines physical, mental and spiritual pursuits to a harmony between the body and the mind and with the nature.

In recognition of its health benefits for the world population, the United Nations General Assembly designated 21 June as the International Day of Yoga (IDY), following a call by Prime Minister of India Shri Narendra Modi in September 2014.

Vietnam was a co-sponsor of the UN General Assembly resolution establishing the International Day of Yoga and has been an important partner of India in promote and celebrate the International Day of Yoga. The immense popularity of Yoga in Vietnam demonstrates a sound awareness about benefits of practicing yoga and its role for deep cultural and people-to-people connection between the two countries./.