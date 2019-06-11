AgroChemEx Vietnam 2019 is being held at Equatorial Hotel in District 5 from June 11 to 12. (Photo: courtesy of organisers)

A wide range of fertilisers, pesticides and agricultural chemicals are on display at the third international exhibition for the fertilizer and pesticide industry that opened in Ho Chi Minh City on June 11.AgroChemEx Vietnam 2019 saw the participation of 50 local and international exhibitors, and is expected to attract about 2,000 visitors.In addition to showcasing the latest products and services in the industry, the biennial event also features conferences on Vietnam’s plant protection markets, government regulations on the circulation of plant-protection products and other topics.It also includes a B2B Matching Programme to help businesses seek new potential partners.The exhibition is expected to be an ideal destination for enterprises to promote their brand images to a large number of domestic and international clients. It will create opportunities for business matching, information exchange, and business cooperation as well as technology transfer.Organised by the Minh Vi Exhibition and Advertisement Services Company (VEAS), and the China Crop Protection Industry Association (CCPIA) under the support of the Vietnam Pesticide Association, the exhibition will run until June 12 at Equatorial Hotel in district 5.According to the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development, Vietnam has demand for over 10.3 million tonnes of fertilisers for agricultural production.With local production not meeting demand, Vietnam spends a large amount of money to import fertilisers and plant protection products each year, making it an attractive market for foreign companies.In the first quarter, enterprises imported about 989,000 tonnes of fertiliser worth 283 million USD.-VNA