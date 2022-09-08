Int’l tourism expo opens in HCM City
The 16th Ho Chi Minh City International Tourism Expo (ITE HCMC 2022) themed “Growing Forward Together” kicked off in the city on September 8.
Addressing the opening ceremony, Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Phan Van Mai stressed that Vietnam has witnessed an impressive tourist growth after it fully reopened tourism activities from March 15.
The country welcomed 81 million domestic and foreign tourists in the first eight months of 2022, raking in an estimated 356.6 trillion VND (over 15.1 billion USD), 1.61 times that of the same period last year.
Mai said the country's largest hub in the south served 18.15 million visitors in the period, earning 74.5 trillion VND, surging by 90.6% year-on-year.
ITE HCMC 2022, the largest and most established travel event in the Mekong Delta region, is scheduled for September 8 – 10 as part of the efforts to revive inbound tourism.
The event, which features 210 booths from domestic travel firms and 50 others from foreign companies, is hoped to offer a venue for travel agencies in and outside the country to set up tourism partnerships.
In the frameworks of the expo, symposiums, workshops and promotion tourism programmes will be arranged, aiming to seek solutions to strongly promote post-pandemic tourism rebound./.