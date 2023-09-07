Society Tay Ninh, Cambodian localities closely work in border management The Border Guard Command of Tay Ninh on September 6 hosted a conference on coordination in border protection in 2023 with the police, military and gendarmerie forces of the three Cambodian provinces of Tbong Khmum, Svay Rieng and Prey Veng which share the border with the Vietnamese southwestern province.

Society Israeli people highly evaluate Vietnam's visa reform policy Israeli people and businesses have welcomed and highly valued Vietnam’s new visa policy, affirming that the country is taking steps to reform its procedures in order to make it easier for foreigners to vacation and do business in the Southeast Asian nation.

Society Vietnamese Students Association set up in Ireland The Interim Executive Committee and Advisory Board of the Vietnamese Students Association in Ireland have officially been launched in Dublin.

Society Vietnam vows to strengthen international cooperation in drug control Vietnam is determined and committed to enhancing cooperation with the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC), Mekong sub-region countries, and the international community in drug prevention and control efforts, striving towards the common goals of peace, stability, prosperity, and the building of a drug-free region, a senior official has said.