Illustrative photo (Photo: tuoitre.vn)

Binh Dinh (VNA) – An international workshop on molecular diagnostics in microbiology and diseases was opened in Quy Nhon city in the central province of Binh Dinh on December 13.



It attracts over 150 experts, scientists, researchers, and students in the fields of life sciences, biomedicine, and biomedical engineering from India, the Republic of Korea, France, Australia, Thailand and Vietnam.

The two-day event mainly focuses on point-of-care diagnostics, predictive biomarkers, and the creation and development of new tools for rapid detection and diagnosis at the molecular level.

It aims to provide an interdisciplinary platform for all delegates to present research results, share experience, and discuss the most recent innovations, trends, and concerns as well as practical challenges encountered and solutions adopted in the field of molecular diagnostics.

The two-day workshop is organised by the Rencontres du Vietnam - a non-profit organisation and an official partner of UNESCO, the International Centre for Interdisciplinary Science and Education, the Binh Dinh provincial People’s Committee, the Ministry of Science and Technology, and the Nong Lam University - Ho Chi Minh City.

Within its framework, on December 11-12, participants joined a training course on Real-time PCR and LAMP based Assays for Rapid Detection of diseases caused by food./.