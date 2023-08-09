Delegates to the workshop in HCM City on August 9 in a group photo. (Photo: VGP) Hanoi (VNA) - Chief of Mission of the International Organisation for Migration (IOM) to Vietnam Park Mihyung has spoken highly of the Vietnamese Government’s commitments to preventing and combating human trafficking, affirming that the organisation will continue to support Vietnam in assisting victims of human trafficking.



According to IOM, the organisaiton and the Department of Social Vices Prevention and Combat under the Ministry of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs (MoLISA) have completed a series of mid-term evaluation workshops for the implementation of the Human Trafficking Prevention and Control Programme for 2021-2025 held in Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City.



According to the MoLISA, as many as 40 provinces nationwide have been piloting a coordination mechanism for reintegrating victims of



Nguyen Thuy Duong, Deputy Director General of the Department of Social Vices Prevention and Combat, highly appreciated the partnership and active support from IOM for Vietnam’s human trafficking prevention, and protecting and supporting victims.



The department and



She also emphasised the important role played by the MoLISA, relevant ministries and sectors and localities in strengthening coordination in receiving and supporting victims of human trafficking.

According to the MoLISA, as many as 40 provinces nationwide have been piloting a coordination mechanism for reintegrating victims of human trafficking.

Nguyen Thuy Duong, Deputy Director General of the Department of Social Vices Prevention and Combat, highly appreciated the partnership and active support from IOM for Vietnam's human trafficking prevention, and protecting and supporting victims.

The department and IOM are working together to develop a toolkit to combat trafficking in persons, and an integration support model, focusing on livelihood support for victims of trafficking and vulnerable migrants, she said.

Participants reviewed the coordination in supporting victims of human trafficking in 2021 – 2023, and discussed areas that need to be further promoted in the next period of the Human Trafficking Prevention and Control Programme.

Since 2017, the IOM has supported the MoLISA and local partners to pilot numerous models to support the reintegration of victims of human trafficking, including community reintegration through self-help groups in the northern province of Bac Giang, the central province of Thua Thien - Hue and the southwestern province of Tay Ninh. These models have successfully assisted 179 victims.



In addition, 550 individuals have received support from models in the central provinces of Quang Binh, Ha Tinh and Nghe An.

To improve the effectiveness of community-based models in support activities, five one-stop service offices (OSSO) for returning migrant women and their families were established in Hanoi, Hai Phong, Hai Duong, Can Tho and Hau Giang under the assistance of the Vietnam Women's Union./.

